Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
PR Newswire
18.04.2024 | 10:18
Bybit Card Collaborates with International eSIM Provider Airalo, Bringing Seamless Connectivity to the EEA Region and Australia

DUBAI, UAE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Airalo, a renowned international eSIM provider. Together, we are poised to revolutionize connectivity and convenience for Bybit Card users and our valued community in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Australia.


New applicants for the Bybit Card will be treated to a remarkable 15% discount on Airalo's flexible global eSIM plans. Existing cardholders can readily claim a compelling 10% discount through Bybit Card's Rewards Market.

This partnership is geared towards transforming the way our EEA and Australia community spends crypto, and setting the stage for an extraordinary user experience. Users will have access to discounted data coverage spanning over 200 countries and regions, making transactions smoother and more convenient than ever before.

"We are proud to witness how crypto and blockchain innovation continue to revolutionize every aspect of our lives," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO at Bybit. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to bringing convenience to the forefront. By combining the power of Bybit Card with Airalo's global connectivity, we are enabling seamless crypto spending and transforming the way people transact worldwide. We invite you to unlock a future where convenience knows no boundaries."

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Airalo

Airalo, founded in 2019 by Bahadir Ozdemir and Abraham Burak, is the world's first and largest eSIM marketplace. The platform offers eSIM packages for 200+ countries and regions, enabling travelers to instantly connect to mobile networks at their destination. With millions of users and a global team spanning 55 countries, Airalo is revolutionizing global connectivity and empowering travelers worldwide. To learn more about Airalo, please visit www.airalo.com.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with over 25 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2390795/BYBIT_AIRALO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-card-collaborates-with-international-esim-provider-airalo-bringing-seamless-connectivity-to-the-eea-region-and-australia-302120721.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
