An international team has demonstrated a perovskite solar cell relying on inorganic calcium nitrogen iodide (Ca3NI3) perovskite and has found this absorber material offers advantages such as tunable bandgap and resistance to heat. The device achieved a fill factor of 81. 68%. A team of scientists led by the Begum Rokeya University in Bangladesh designed a solar cell with an absorber based on inorganic calcium nitrogen iodide (Ca3NI3) perovskite. The research group explained that this perovskite material has an energy bandgap of 1. 31 eV and features "remarkable" compositional stability and resistance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...