Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 18

18 April 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 17 April 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £48.356million Including current year income and expenses £48.474million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 253.31p Including current year income and expenses 253.93p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 254.24p Including current year income and expenses 254.81p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email

address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000