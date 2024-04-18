Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 18
18 April 2024
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 17 April 2024
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£48.356million
Including current year income and expenses
£48.474million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
253.31p
Including current year income and expenses
253.93p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
254.24p
Including current year income and expenses
254.81p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and
accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email
address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000