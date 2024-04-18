

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has called on the United States Trade Representative to consider tripling the existing tariff rate on Chinese steel and aluminum.



The current average tariff on certain steel and aluminum products is 7.5 percent under Section 301.



The proposed steep hike in tariff comes at a time American workers continue to face unfair competition from Chinese imports of steel and aluminum products, which are among the world's most emissions-intensive. Chinese policies and subsidies for their domestic steel and aluminum industries means high-quality U.S. products are undercut by artificially low-priced Chinese alternatives produced with higher emissions.



'To the extent consistent with the United States Trade Representative's (USTR) review of Section 301 tariffs and findings of her investigation, President Biden is calling for USTR to consider enhancing the effectiveness of tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum products by tripling them,' the White House said in a statement.



