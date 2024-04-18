Cantargia Publishes Annual Report for 2023

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA)

Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) today announced that the annual report for 2023 has been published. The Annual Report and the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) report are attached to this press release and are available on the company's website, www.cantargia.com.

"We have many milestones to look forward to in both our clinical projects and it is with great pride that we have advanced development in our aim to offer patients with severe diseases new effective and safe treatments," said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This information is information that Cantargia is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-04-18 13:30 CEST.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive interim data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

