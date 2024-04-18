

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Despite lingering anxiety about the Fed's rate cut timing, markets cheered the positive earning updates from the corporate sector while also closely looking out for hints about geopolitical issues, particularly in the Middle East.



Wall Street Futures are trading higher. European benchmarks are trading mostly in the green zone. Asian shares finished on a positive note.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly eased. Demand concerns continued to drag down crude oil prices. Gold moved higher amidst persisting geopolitical tensions. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 37,831.20, up 0.21% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,033.60, up 0.23% Germany's DAX at 17,777.95, down 0.05% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,858.00, up 0.13% France's CAC 40 at 8,009.66, up 0.35% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,931.85, up 0.36% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,054.50, up 0.14% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,642.10, up 0.48% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,074.22, up 0.09% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,385.87, up 0.82%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0675, up 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.2475, up 0.23% USD/JPY at 154.46, up 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.6443, up 0.14% USD/CAD at 1.3758, down 0.09% Dollar Index at 105.85, down 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.579%, down 0.11% Germany at 2.4595%, down 0.47% France at 2.972%, down 0.40% U.K. at 4.2770%, up 0.26% Japan at 0.857%, down 0.92%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $86.25, down 1.19%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $81.72, down 1.17%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,398.45, up 0.42%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,641.58, down 2.15% Ethereum at $3,006.06, down 1.92% BNB at $543.23, up 0.60% Solana at $132.43, down 3.53% XRP at $0.4906, down 0.60%.



