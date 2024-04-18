Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
18.04.2024 | 14:38
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safe Pro Group Inc. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement Related to Proposed Public Offering

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Safe Pro Group Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Michael Glickman
917-397-2272
mglickman@safeprogroup.com

SOURCE: Safe Pro Group Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
