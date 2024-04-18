

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The reports on Weekly Jobless claims, Existing Home sales and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity might be the highlights on Thursday.



Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher. Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 90.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 11.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 47.25 points.



The U.S. major averages all finished on Wednesday in red. The Dow posted a relatively modest loss, edging down 45.66 points or 0.1 percent to 37,753.31. The S&P 500 slid 29.20 points or 0.6 percent to 5,022.21 and the Nasdaq tumbled 181.88 points or 1.2 percent to 15,683.37.



On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 215K, while it was up 211K in the previous week.



The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for April will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.0, while it was up 3.2 in the prior year.



The Existing Home Sales for March will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 4.18 million, while it was up 4.38 million in the prior month.



The leading Indicators for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.0 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in February.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 24 bcf.



Five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities or TIPS is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index finished marginally higher at 3,074.22.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 0.8 percent to 16,385.87.



Japanese stocks eked out modest gains. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.3 percent to 38,079.70. The broader Topix Index settled 0.5 percent higher at 2,677.45, led by banks and chip-sector shares.



Australian stocks closed higher. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 percent to 7,642.10, with miners and banks leading the way higher. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended 0.5 percent higher at 7,898.90.



