Land Betterment Corporation: eko Solutions Debuts Innovative Outdoor Entertainment and Dining Solutions for Cities, Event Spaces and Restaurants

eko Solutions offers a wide range of up-cycled shipping container solutions for commercial, recreational, residential, farming, and crisis recovery.

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Land Betterment Corporation's eko Solutions, a leader in sustainable shipping container upcycling, announces the launch of a new innovative outdoor entertainment solution to its line of products, providing cities, event spaces and restaurant owners unparalleled flexibility and customization of their outdoor spaces.

The new outdoor entertainment solution combines functionality, sustainability, and aesthetics to create an inviting atmosphere for patrons while offering owners of the space a versatile and cost-effective option to expand their existing seating capacity.

The unit, designed and manufactured at eko Solutions' state-of-the-art facility in Decatur, Alabama, can be fully customized to meet the exact needs of the space.

"We're excited to introduce our outdoor entertainment solutions to commercial customers seeking customized and adaptable alternatives to traditional entertainment and dining spaces," said Peter Rodriguez, President of eko Solutions. "These structures expand the existing footprint and are easy to relocate. Our structures not only support eco-friendly practices but also offer unmatched versatility and durability, enabling our customers to create inviting outdoor environments that resonate with their brand identity."

Ideal for events, parks, sidewalk and roadside dining and other outdoor settings, eko Solutions' latest offering provides a turnkey solution for business owners looking to expand their seating capacity and enhance the overall experience for their guests.

Key features of eko Solutions' outdoor entertainment solutions include:

Structure: Crafted from 20' / 40' x 8' x 8' ISO shipping containers, the structure boasts a 36" reinforced wall with 11-gauge carbon steel tube, ensuring durability and longevity. Additional steel attachment beams are provided for easy mounting of lighting, fans, heaters, and other amenities, allowing restaurant owners to customize their outdoor space according to their needs.

Flooring: The removable marine-grade OSB coated with a polyurea floor liner ensures a sturdy and resilient foundation, ideal for high-traffic areas.

Electrical: Equipped with a 100 Amp electrical service and six exterior outlets, the outdoor dining solution offers convenience and accessibility for powering various equipment and appliances. Lighting options are also available upon request, allowing for enhanced ambiance during evening dining experiences.

Overhead Covering: A removable overhead awning structure provides shelter from the elements, with options for both corrugated roof panels and fabric awning materials to suit different aesthetic preferences and weather conditions.

Vertical Wall Panels: Restaurant owners have the choice between retractable and permanent wall panels to enclose the unit. Permanent options feature durable plexiglass material, while retractable panels offer flexibility with vinyl pull shades, allowing for seamless transition between indoor and outdoor dining experiences.

As eko Solutions rapidly expands, it continues to offer a range of sustainable and energy-efficient dwelling solutions, including mobile workstations, bathrooms, dog grooming units, containerized food stands, farms, hunting retreats, and homes. These sustainable and energy-efficient structures combine contemporary design with practicality.

To learn more about eko Solutions' products, visit - www.ekosolutionsllc.com

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial, farming and recreation use. To stay up to date on our innovations and get an insider's view of our daily operations follow us on our social platforms - Facebook LinkedIn X Instagram TikTok and YouTube.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Mark LaVerghetta

317.537.0492 ext. 0

Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance

info@landbetterment.com

Stephanie Conzelman

207.205.0790

Stakeholder Engagement Director

info@landbetterment.com

Zak Owens

Fleur de Lis Communications

502.386.5704

zak@fdlcomms.com

