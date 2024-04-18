Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.04.2024 | 15:06
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JCET Group: Steady Development Driven by Innovation, JCET Revenue of Q4 2023 Hits a Record High

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 9.23 billion, an increase of 11.8% quarter-on-quarter, and an increase of about 3% year-on-year, a record high single quarter in the company's history.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.5 billion, an increase of 3.9% quarter-on-quarter.
  • Generated RMB 1.4 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.76 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.64 billion.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.28.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 29.66 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 1.47 billion.
  • Generated RMB 4.44 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 3.07 billion, free cash flow was RMB 1.37 billion.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.82.

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. According to the financial report, in 2023 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 29.66 billion, and net profit of RMB 1.47 billion. In Q4 2023 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 9.23 billion, an increase of 11.8% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of about 3% year-on-year, a record high single quarter in the company's history; and net profit of RMB 0.5 billion, an increase of 3.9% quarter-on-quarter.


In 2023, JCET effectively responded to market changes, focusing on high-performance advanced packaging, strengthening innovation and upgrading to achieve stable business development, the company's operations have continued to improve since Q2 2023, and performance rebounded quarter by quarter. JCET has continuously optimized asset structures, improved cash flow capability, and achieved positive free cash flow for 5 consecutive years from 2019 to 2023.

JCET has achieved continuous breakthroughs in the field of advanced packaging technologies such as high-density system level packaging, large size flip chip packaging and wafer level packaging, and the proportion of advanced packaging revenue exceeded two-thirds of company's revenue. JCET continues to enhance its technological innovation, with R&D investment of RMB 1.44 billion in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 9.7%.

The company has enhanced its overall solution and production capabilities towards application scenarios. In the fields of high-end communications, industrial electronics and wide bandgap semiconductors, JCET with its global customers have developed diversified innovative applications, with continuous increase of mass production introduction. JCET's automotive electronics business has maintained continuous expansion in technological achievements and number of customers in 2023, with revenue in this segment increasing by 68% year-on-year. At the same time, JCET accelerates the construction of its first automotive chip advanced packaging flagship factory in Shanghai.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET continues to develop its core competitiveness, characterized by global customer diversification, professional management, and innovative internationalized operations. Strategic initiatives executed in 2023 have laid a solid foundation for steady growth in 2024 and the near future."

For more information, please refer to the JCET FY2023 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)







RMB in millions


















Dec 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022

ASSETS










Current assets










Currency funds







7,325


2,459

Trading financial assets







2,306


4,316

Derivative financial assets







4


18

Accounts receivable







4,185


3,689

Receivables financing







38


59

Prepayments







104


110

Other receivables







87


61

Inventories







3,195


3,152

Other current assets







375


279

Total current assets







17,619


14,143

Non-current assets










Long-term receivables







33


40

Long-term equity investments







695


765

Other equity investments







447


440

Investment properties







86


89

Fixed assets







18,744


19,517

Construction in progress







1,053


807

Right-of-use assets







563


578

Intangible assets







662


483

Goodwill







2,248


2,210

Long-term prepaid expenses







17


28

Deferred tax assets







364


247

Other non-current assets







48


61

Total non-current assets







24,960


25,265

Total assets







42,579


39,408











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Dec 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022

Current liabilities










Short-term borrowings







1,696


1,174

Notes payable







223


339

Accounts payable







4,782


4,634

Contract liabilities







185


214

Employee benefits payable







781


984

Taxes and surcharges payable







167


210

Other payables







354


378

Current portion of long-term liabilities







1,491


3,096

Other current liabilities







3


4

Total current liabilities







9,682


11,033

Non-current liabilities










Long-term borrowings







5,777


2,721

Lease liabilities







530


562

Long-term employee benefits payable







14


14

Deferred income







384


340

Deferred tax liabilities







0


40

Other non-current liabilities







41


55

Total non-current liabilities







6,746


3,732

Total liabilities







16,428


14,765

Equity










Paid-in capital







1,789


1,780

Capital reserves







15,237


15,080

Accumulated other comprehensive income







543


400

Surplus reserves







257


229

Unappropriated profit







8,239


7,154

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent







26,065


24,643

Minority shareholders







86


0

Total equity







26,151


24,643

Total liabilities and equity







42,579


39,408











CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited)


RMB in millions, except share data














Three months ended


Year ended




Dec 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022

Revenue



9,231


8,984


29,661


33,762

Less: Cost of sales



8,016


7,688


25,612


28,010

Taxes and surcharges



24


20


106


90

Selling expenses



51


42


206


184

Administrative expenses



215


95


751


900

Research and development expenses



358


333


1,440


1,313

Finance expenses



114


137


191


126

Including: Interest expenses



99


64


314


207

Interest income



42


10


112


31

Add: Other income



38


53


214


191

Investment income / (loss)



36


63


2


128

Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



(36)


1


(70)


(5)

Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities



(44)


3


18


(37)

Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(2)


17


(5)


34

Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(47)


(131)


(73)


(257)

Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



(12)


6


9


48

Operating profit / (loss)



422


680


1,520


3,246

Add: Non-operating income



6


2


9


47

Less: Non-operating expenses



2


1


7


2

Profit / (loss) before income taxes



426


681


1,522


3,291

Less: Income tax expenses



(70)


(98)


52


60

Net profit / (loss)



496


779


1,470


3,231

Classified by continuity of operations










Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



496


779


1,470


3,231

Classified by ownership










Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



497


779


1,471


3,231

Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



(1)


0


(1)


0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



7,771


6,430


7,154


4,334

Less: Extract statutory surplus accumulation



29


55


29


55

Cash dividends payable



0


0


357


356

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)



8,239


7,154


8,239


7,154

Other comprehensive income, net of tax



(137)


(151)


143


680

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



(137)


(151)


143


680

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



(3)


7


7


(7)

Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



(1)


1


0


1

Change in the fair value of other equity investments



(2)


6


7


(8)

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



(134)


(158)


136


687

Cash flow hedge reserve



0


23


0


(4)

Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



(134)


(181)


136


691

Total comprehensive income



359


628


1,613


3,911

Including:










Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



360


628


1,614


3,911

Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



(1)


0


(1)


0

Earnings per share










Basic earnings per share



0.28


0.44


0.82


1.82

Diluted earnings per share



0.28


0.43


0.82


1.81











CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited)


RMB in millions














Three months ended


Year ended




Dec 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



9,696


11,033


30,433


36,233

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



(99)


34


168


307

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



98


103


387


321

Total cash inflows from operating activities



9,695


11,170


30,988


36,861

Cash payments for goods and services



7,405


8,458


21,698


25,604

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,013


1,019


3,985


4,275

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



(181)


(152)


465


543

Other cash payments relating to operating activities



54


213


403


427

Total cash outflows from operating activities



8,291


9,538


26,551


30,849

Net cash flows from operating activities



1,404


1,632


4,437


6,012

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










Cash receipts from returns of investments



6,200


4,151


18,081


12,701

Cash receipts from investment income



32


33


100


89

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



(68)


(3)


63


107

Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units



0


0


0


30

Total cash inflows from investing activities



6,164


4,181


18,244


12,927

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



695


1,236


3,129


3,924

Cash payments for investments



4,920


4,300


16,081


14,361

Other cash payments relating to investing activities



32


0


32


0

Total cash outflows from investing activities



5,647


5,536


19,242


18,285

Net cash flows from investing activities



517


(1,355)


(998)


(5,358)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










Cash proceeds from investments by others



4


0


266


0

Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries

0


0


86


0

Cash receipts from borrowings



2,433


2,255


8,920


5,216

Total cash inflows from financing activities



2,437


2,255


9,186


5,216

Cash repayments for debts



1,592


2,523


7,056


5,053

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



82


29


627


524

Other cash payments relating to financing activities



23


(71)


92


687

Total cash outflows from financing activities



1,697


2,481


7,775


6,264

Net cash flows from financing activities



740


(226)


1,411


(1,048)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(8)


(10)


22


84

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



2,653


41


4,872


(310)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



4,672


2,412


2,453


2,763

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



7,325


2,453


7,325


2,453

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1711480/JCET_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/steady-development-driven-by-innovation-jcet-revenue-of-q4-2023-hits-a-record-high-302120972.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
