Nueva Network and Zeno Media Join Forces to Unveil Nueva Plus: a Dynamic Digital Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Nueva Network, a leading Spanish-language media company, 100% minority-owned and operated, has announced its partnership with Zeno Media, the largest distributor of exclusive owned and operated multicultural content providing proprietary streaming and digital services, to unveil a groundbreaking digital platform, Nueva Plus.

Since its inception in March 2021, Nueva Network has been at the forefront of delivering premium Spanish-language media content, reaching Latinos across the United States through an aggregate of radio networks and social media. The launch of Nueva Plus represents a strategic expansion into a digital footprint that offers streaming, podcasting, and programmatic media, further solidifying their commitment to serving the vibrant Latino community.

Jose Villafañe, CEO of Nueva Network, commented, "The Nueva Plus platform marks a significant milestone in our journey to connect with Latinos in the U.S. We have established ourselves as a trailblazing media company with premium content, and through our partnership with Zeno Media and our network of radio affiliates, we are well-positioned to thrive in the digital landscape. Zeno Media's expertise and premium audio assets perfectly complement our offerings, enabling us to reach over 50 million Latinos across the U.S. on a monthly basis."

Morris Berger, CEO of Zeno Media, added, "Zeno Media has always prided itself on connecting diaspora communities to the content they love. Now, we get to connect to Nueva Network and make our publishers' and users' experiences even more rewarding. We believe that with Jose and the Nueva team, this is the perfect time to make it a reality. It is an honor to continue our focus on multicultural values."

Zeno Media was founded in 2012 with a mission to connect diaspora communities with their favorite audio content. Zeno Media is the largest distributor of exclusive O/O multicultural content providing proprietary streaming services, features, and monetization opportunities to 40,000+ publishers in 100+ countries. From live streaming to podcasting, Zeno's multicultural and diverse team supports 90+ languages with representation in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, London, EMEA, Romania, and the Philippines.

Nueva Network is a 100% minority-owned audio media company representing a network of 350 radio stations in the top 150 DMA with 85% coverage of the U.S. Hispanic Market. Nueva Network was created with the mission to service Brands and Agencies First. NN's business model is unique in that it allows advertisers a cost-efficient entry into Network Audio and serves as a partner that provides a bonus incentive to support the brand's corporate "Social Initiatives." NN provides agencies and clients services such as spot production and branded content, in addition to social media extensions, live reads, and endorsements for national and regional media placement.

