

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite keen anticipation ahead of the looming Bitcoin halving event, cryptocurrencies slipped close to half a percent in the past 24 hours. Rate cut uncertainties compounded by a scenario of sticky inflation weighed heavily on market sentiment.



The Bitcoin halving event that happens roughly every four years is now 221 blocks away and is expected to happen in 1 day and 11 hours. With the Bitcoin halving, the block reward would be reduced to 3.125 Bitcoin per block, from 6.25 Bitcoin per block earlier. The pre-programmed event after each 210,000 blocks is intended to ensure that the supply of Bitcoin is kept in check. Though riding piggyback on the ETF frenzy as well as the halving euphoria, Bitcoin has gained 47 percent in 2024, uncertainty lingers over whether the halving event would trigger a further uptick in prices.



Crypto market capitalization dropped 0.60 percent overnight. It is currently steady at $2.26 trillion.



Bitcoin edged down 0.06 percent to trade at $62,255.70 around 16 percent below the all-time high. The leading cryptocurrency had touched a low of $59,768.59 earlier in the trade.



Outflows from Bitcoin Spot ETF products continued for the fourth successive day. Outflows of $133.1 million from Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), $42.7 million from ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and $7.3 million from Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) resulted in net outflows of $165 million on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) however managed inflows of $18.1 million.



Ethereum (ETH) also edged down 0.04 percent to trade at $3,023.50, recovering from the low of $2,918.55 touched earlier in the trade.



Bitcoin dominates 54 percent of the overall crypto market followed by Ethereum that boasts of a market share of 15.9 percent. With a market capitalization of $157 billion, stablecoins account for 6.94 percent of the overall crypto market.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) gained 1.4 percent overnight and its current price is $542.70.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) also added 1.4 percent overnight and is trading at $133.37.



7th ranked XRP (XRP) has gained 1.4 percent overnight to change hands at $0.4918.



8th ranked Toncoin (TON) edged up 0.21 percent overnight. TON is currently trading at $6.12.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) slipped 2.7 percent overnight. The highest-ranking meme crypto is currently being traded at $0.1472.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) gained 0.84 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.4471.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) is the highest-ranking cryptocurrency to trade with overnight gains. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 42nd ranked Injective (INJ) tops gains with an addition of more than 7 percent in the past 24 hours. Close to 40 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains in excess of 1 percent.



However, amidst sticky inflation readings and cautious FOMC Minutes, none of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with weekly gains in excess of 1 percent. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 90th ranked ORDI (ORDI) tops weekly losses with a slippage of more than 42 percent.



Only 10 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies (excluding stablecoins) are trading with gains over the 30-day horizon. 8th ranked Toncoin (TON) is the highest-ranking crypto to trade with gains over the 30-day horizon.



On a year-to-date basis, 13 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have recorded gains in excess of 100 percent whereas 34 have shed more than 10 percent during the same span. 7th ranked XRP (XRP) is the highest ranking crypto to trade with year-to-date losses. 43rd ranked dogwifhat (WIF) tops gains with a surge of more than 1500 percent in 2024 whereas 90th ranked ORDI (ORDI)is the greatest laggard, with a decline of more than 46 percent.



Only 5 among the top 100 cryptocurrencies are currently trading within 20 percent of their respective all-time high prices.



