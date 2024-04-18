

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) announced Thursday that results from the Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B were presented in an oral presentation at the 50th Annual European Bone Marrow Transplant Society Meeting (EBMT) held in Glasgow, Scotland on April 14-17.



The results showed that an Iomab-B led bone marrow transplant (BMT) results in higher rates of remissions and durable Complete Remission (dCR), which is the primary endpoint of the SIERRA trial, as well as significant improvement in overall survival in TP53 positive patients.



Iomab-B is a targeted radiotherapeutic comprised of an anti-CD45 monoclonal antibody with the Iodine-131 radioisotope payload.



The Phase 3 SIERRA trial enrolled 153 patients age 55 and above with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and compared outcomes of patients receiving Iomab-B BMT to those of patients receiving physician's choice of care in the control arm.



In total, 24% (37/153) of the patients enrolled on SIERRA had a TP53 mutation, which is associated with limited treatment options and poor outcomes.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken