Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Oncopeptides AB (Record id 259984)

With effect from April 19, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 29, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ONCO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021924362 Order book ID: 332531 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 19, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Oncopeptides AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 13, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ONCO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021924370 Order book ID: 332530 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB