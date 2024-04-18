Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
WKN: A2DLU2 | ISIN: SE0009414576 | Ticker-Symbol: OND
GlobeNewswire
18.04.2024 | 15:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Oncopeptides AB (Record id 259984)

With effect from April 19, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including April 29, 2024. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ONCO TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021924362              
Order book ID:  332531                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 19, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Oncopeptides
AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including May 13, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ONCO BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021924370              
Order book ID:  332530                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
