Robin Hunden of Hunden Partners Honored With Jeffrey D. Fisher Real Estate Legacy Award From Indiana University's Kelley School of Business

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Hunden Partners (Hunden), a full-service real estate development advisory practice, announced that its CEO and Founder, Robin "Rob" Hunden, has been selected to receive one of two prestigious 2024 Jeffrey D. Fisher Real Estate Legacy Awards from Indiana University's (IU) Kelley School of Business Center for Real Estate Studies. Phil Powell, Associate Professor and Executive Director of the Indiana Business Research Center, is the second recipient. The honorees will be officially presented with the awards at the IU Real Estate Alumni & Friends Dinner on April 25 at Newfields - Indianapolis Museum of Art.





Hunden is a graduate of Indiana University Bloomington and currently serves on the advisory board of IU's Center of Real Estate Studies in the Kelley School of Business. He established The Robin Scott Hunden Real Estate Scholarships to support undergraduate business majors at the Bloomington and Indianapolis campuses who plan to pursue careers in Real Estate. The scholarship program aims to foster diversity in the real estate industry with preference given to students with financial need. He has also hired numerous IU students as real estate analysts and for summer internships, presented annually to the Real Estate Club, served on the Entrepreneurship panel each year at the Commercial Real Estate Workshop Alumni Conference, and provides ongoing mentorship to students through its Real Estate Club and the Kelley School of Business.

"I'm honored and humbled to be recognized with this legacy award," says Hunden. "I view a legacy as something you build as you go - and I want mine to include a commitment to education and being of service to others. Indiana University's Kelley School of Business has shaped the trajectory of my career. Today, the IU Center for Real Estate Studies has become a top program and I've been thrilled to be a part of its journey."

"Rob's meaningful involvement in hiring our students, creating scholarships, and sharing his wisdom has greatly enhanced our real estate program. We are grateful for all he has done and continues to do to support our mission," says Douglas M. McCoy, Al and Shary Oak Director of Real Estate and Teaching Professor in Finance at IU's Kelley School of Business. "It is our honor to celebrate Rob's outstanding contributions with this award."

Rob Hunden has nearly 30 years of experience in the real estate industry. He founded Hunden Partners in 2006. Known for its placemaking plans, feasibility studies, and development advisory services, the firm was named a Power Partner in the Real Estate category by Inc. Magazine. Hunden is a frequent speaker at more than a dozen conferences each year, is a member of numerous industry associations, and teaches real estate coursework for the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

