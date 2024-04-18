

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded New York $158 million to implement its rebate program to help families save money on energy-efficient electric appliances.



This is the first state to have its funding application for the Inflation Reduction Act's Home Energy Rebates approved and to receive funding under this program.



DOE on Thursday also announced that 11 other states - Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington - have submitted funding applications for the Home Energy Rebate programs. Collectively, the rebate programs provide $8.8 billion for states, territories, and Tribes to lower energy costs and increase efficiency in American homes by making it cheaper to install measures such as heat pumps, electrical panels, and insulation. It is estimated that consumers save up to $1 billion annually in energy costs and supporting an 50,000 U.S. jobs in residential construction, manufacturing, and other sectors.



'I am excited to announce that states across the country are getting closer to putting money in the hands of consumers to upgrade their homes with new, energy efficient appliances and clean energy tools that will cut monthly utility costs', said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.



New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said, 'New York is setting the pace in the transition to modern, affordable, and efficient homes. With this Inflation Reduction Act funding, we continue the transition to an affordable clean energy future that benefits all New Yorkers.



