

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai has announced that her office is initiating an investigation into China's unfair trade practices in shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors.



This investigation is based on a petition filed by by five national labor unions, including the United Steelworkers (USW), who claim that the Chinese Government's drive to dominate the global shipbuilding, maritime, and logistics sector is built on non-market policies that are far more aggressive and interventionist than any other country.



According to the US Trade Representative, the allegations raised by the trade unions reflect what was already seen across other sectors, where the Chinese government utilizes a wide range of non-market policies and practices to undermine fair competition and dominate the market, both in China and globally.



'The petition presents serious and concerning allegations of the PRC's longstanding efforts to dominate the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors, cataloguing the PRC's use of unfair, non-market policies and practices to achieve those goals,' she said in a statement.



She promised to undertake a full and thorough investigation into the unions' concerns.



As explained in a formal notice, USTR is seeking public comments and will hold a public hearing in connection with this investigation.



