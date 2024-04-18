Players Health Announces Inaugural Youth Sports Health & Safety Summit

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Players Health, a leading advocate for safety and accessibility in youth sports, is thrilled to announce the inaugural Players Health Youth Sports Health & Safety Summit. Set to take place from Aug. 5-7, 2024, at the iconic Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, this event marks the keystone of the Players Health Summit Series, aimed at educating and inspiring stakeholders across the sports industry on crucial topics related to health and safety.

The Players Health Summit Series, launched earlier this year, is a collection of events designed to empower individuals involved in sports, from coaches and parents to administrators and healthcare professionals, with the knowledge and tools to enhance the well-being of young athletes.

The keynote speaker for the Youth Sports Health & Safety Summit is a renowned figure in her field. Rachael Denhollander, an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, lawyer, and former gymnast, will share her insights on fostering safe environments in sports. Additional speakers include Izell Reese, the CEO of RCX Sports, Skip Gilbert, the CEO of US Youth Soccer, Dr. Bert Mandelbaum, the team physician for the US National Soccer teams, and more.

"This is truly a one-of-a-kind event that is 100 percent dedicated to revolutionizing health and safety in youth sports," said Players Health founder and CEO Tyrre Burks. "This event showcases our commitment to our mission of providing the safest and most access environments for athletes to play the sports they love."

Attendees can expect engaging discussions, informative workshops, and networking opportunities aimed at driving positive change within youth sports. Topics will range from injury prevention and mental health support to compassionate and effective response to abuse incidents in sports programs.

Before the main event, the Players Health Foundation will host a charity golf scramble on Monday, Aug. 5, at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Lakeville, Minnesota. For further details, including registration information and the summit agenda, please visit the event website. For updates and announcements, follow Players Health on social media.

ABOUT PLAYERS HEALTH

Players Health is a sports technology platform providing digital risk management services, reporting tools, and insurance products to sports organizations to empower them to stay ahead of their ever-changing safety and compliance responsibilities. Working towards establishing safe and accessible environments for athletes, Players Health views the health and safety of athletes as the number one priority in today's sports landscape.

