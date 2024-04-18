Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 18
[18.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.04.24
IE000LZC9NM0
10,886,382.00
USD
87220
73,127,147.72
6.7173
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.04.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,416,522.00
EUR
11548
19,555,683.50
5.7239
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.04.24
IE000GETKIK8
115,553.00
GBP
14628
1,042,899.00
9.0253
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.04.24
IE000XIITCN5
656,895.00
GBP
14700
5,095,495.73
7.7569