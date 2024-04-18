Anzeige
18.04.2024 | 17:00
Glunz & Jensen A/S: Q1, 2024

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 556
April 18th, 2024

ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q1 2024

The Q1, 2024 (January through March 2024) of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statement year to date (YTD) for Q1 (January through March) of 2024.

Highlights for the Q1 result for the fiscal year 2024:

  • The revenue for YTD Q1, 2024 amounted to DKK 31.1 million (2023: DKK 40.5 million).
  • EBITDA for the period was DKK 2.6 million (2023: DKK 6.4 million).
  • Profit before tax for the period was DKK 1.0 million (2023: DKK 4.9 million).

In the previous year (2023), Glunz & Jensen delivered a particularly strong Q1. Overall, the Q1, 2024 came out with better-than-expected revenue figures in the offset and flexo solvent segments, whereas the thermal segment showed a week demand.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


