LiveWorld, Inc.: LiveWorld to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVWD), a social first full-service digital agency with deep expertise in compliance, engagement, and insight v for pharma, healthcare, and other industries, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 1pm (Local Time -PDT). David Houston the Chief Financial Officer (CFO of LiveWorld, Inc.) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 4PM Eastern Time (1PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50304

"We are happy to be a presenter at this year's Planet MicroCap Showcase and share the LiveWorld story," stated David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. "We are looking forward to connecting with investors and discussing our recent accomplishments and future growth opportunities."

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with LiveWorld, Inc., and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About LiveWorld, Inc.

LiveWorld is a social-first digital agency that unlocks the full potential of social media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions. We provide brand marketers bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social moderation and engagement that activates interactions, software that enriches customer experiences, and compliance that enables and accelerates digital programs.

With over 27 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: David Houston

Phone: 1-408-615-8496

Address:2105 South Bascom Ave., Suite 159, Campbell, CA 95008

Email: dhouston@liveworld.com

