CIIE Encourages Namibian Enterprises to Explore Business Prospects in China

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 9, a promotional event for the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum took place in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. The event drew approximately 120 attendees, including officials from Namibia's Ministry of Industrialization and Trade, the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), local businesses, and exhibition organizers.

Shen Jian, the acting chargé d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Namibia, highlighted that China is Namibia's second-largest trade partner and the leading source of foreign direct investment for several years running. He expressed his hope that the event would enhance Namibian businesses' understanding of the CIIE and encourage them to introduce more high-quality Namibian products to the Chinese market, thus sharing in China's development opportunities.

Song Shangzhe, a representative from the CIIE Bureau, provided insights into the expo's benefits. He noted that the CIIE has successfully facilitated the entry of a growing number of African businesses and their distinctive products into the Chinese market over the past six years. He reaffirmed the CIIE's commitment to supporting African enterprises, including those from Namibia, in gaining access to the Chinese market.

Yu Zirong, vice-president of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, briefed on the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a key component of the CIIE. He advocated for the inclusion of more topics relevant to developing nations, especially those in Africa, in the forum's agenda. Yu also expressed his anticipation for greater focus, involvement, and contributions from Namibian and other African entities in upcoming sessions of the forum.

Namibian government officials and trade association representatives indicated their commitment to actively encouraging local businesses to participate in the CIIE, aiming to capitalize on the opportunities available in the Chinese market.

The CIIE working team also visited various Namibian institutions and businesses, such as NIPDB and Namib Desert Diamonds Ltd, to promote their participation in the expo.

