Build Productions: The Build Show Launches The Risinger Build Series

Follow Matt Risinger from Pre-planning to Completion and Sale

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / The Build Show is excited to announce the launch of our new series The Risinger Build. This 24 episode Build Original Series follows Matt Risinger and his team through the entire building process from pre-planning to the final sale of the home. Matt utilizes core building science principles as he dismantles and recycles an existing home and builds a new state-of-the art high performance home in Austin, Texas.

Join us in seeing a behind-the-scenes view into every step of the building process and insights into the decision-making process, the tools and materials used, and techniques.

Matt Risinger, founder of The Build Show, says "We are happy to have you join us on a journey from concept to completion. I will be using building science principles and advanced innovative tools that help me build faster and more efficiently. I am passionate about building better homes and my goal is to provide a blueprint for fellow contractors, builders, remodelers. Together we can change and improve the building process and provide homes that will stand the test of time."

About The Build Show

The Build Show is the leading video storytelling platform that provides building science knowledge and insight to inspire higher quality residential construction outcomes. Host of The Build Show, Matt Risinger has a devoted following of over 1.7M across The Build Show platforms including Build Show LIVE, YouTube, Instagram and the Build Podcast. With over 5M average monthly video views by professional builders, remodelers, architects, and homeowners, The Build Show is the most viewed building science edutainment platform. The Build Show partners with leading construction manufacturers, organizations, and companies, providing customized advertisement and sponsorship opportunities that deliver impactful marketing results.

