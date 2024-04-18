Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
ACCESSWIRE
18.04.2024 | 18:02
Elevate Semiconductor Announces Leadership Change

Jan Gaudestad Appointed to CEO at Elevate Semiconductor

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Elevate Semiconductor, a market-leading manufacturer and designer of integrated circuits (ICs) for the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) and semiconductor test markets, is pleased to announce that Jan Gaudestad has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Jan has been a pivotal board member since the company's transition under Presidio Investors in 2018.

Jan Gaudestad, CEO, Elevate Semiconductor

Jan Gaudestad, CEO, Elevate



With the passing of our beloved CEO David Kenyon, Jan has been chosen to lead the company as CEO, building on the strategic direction set by David. Jan is determined to maintain this trajectory, ensuring stability and continuity.

Jan Gaudestad brings a wealth of experience to his new position, holding an MBA and two Master's degrees in Physics, as well as more than 20 years of leadership in the semiconductor industry. His previous roles include VP of Business Development at Wooptix and significant positions at InvenSense/TDK and Neocera, where he managed global sales and new business initiatives.

On his appointment, Jan has committed to maintaining the company's strategic direction, emphasizing, "Continuity is key, and the path forward is clear. We will continue on the successful course that David set for the company."

Contact Information

Jan Gaudestad
CEO
jan.gaudestad@elevatesemi.com
+1 858 451 7240

SOURCE: Elevate Semiconductor

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
