Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - Karen Corona, the visionary behind Creative Heart Awakenings, is set to debut her book, "HeART Healing for Radiant Living." The official book launch is scheduled to take place at Coburg Commons Bookshop, near Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday, June 9th, at 1 PM. The schedule includes a brief reading and book signing, supplemented by an expressive arts workshop, providing attendees with a unique creative experience.





Karen Corona

In addition to the Coburg event, further events marking the book's release will take place in Portland, Oregon. Karen has plans to offer book-launching events with expressive arts workshops throughout different locations, not just in the United States but also in Todo Santos BCS, Mexico.

At first glance, combining psychotherapy with art and creativity coaching in "HeART Healing for Radiant Living" might seem unconventional, yet it's this unique mix that enriches the author's practical guide to achieving personal wellness. Her book offers 52-week of expressive arts practice, supporting emotional health and well-being. She uses her signature H.E.A.R.T Framework as a creative method for living one's best life.

"I am excited to share my journey and insights with readers worldwide," says Karen. "I hope that 'HeART Healing for Radiant Living' will empower readers to embrace their creativity, heal emotional wounds, and experience the joy of Radiant Living."

The book is set to be distributed through Amazon and select bookstores.

About Creative Heart Awakenings:

Founded in 2022 by Karen Corona, MA, LCSW, Creative Heart Awakenings offers coaching services for women using the expressive arts to foster emotional healing and personal growth. Additionally, Karen offers groups, workshops, and retreats based on creativity and core wellness practices. These are transformative experiences that promote opening up to one's Creative Self in order to flourish in body, mind, and soul.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Karen Corona

Phone: (925) 222 - 1568

Website: https://www.karencorona.com/

Instagram: @karencoronallc

Facebook: @creativeheartawakenings

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/karen-corona-b04a4b6a/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205878

SOURCE: SMG Media Group