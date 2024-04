DJ Annual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved

Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend Annual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved 2024-04-18 / 17:52 CET/CEST =----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2024 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)