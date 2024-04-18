Luxor: Scientists Develop Proprietary Technology, Addressing Issues on the Rise with Unregulated CBD- and Delta-8-THC based Products

Products containing cannabidiol (CBD) and other legal hemp-derived THC alternatives have become increasingly popular and are appearing in stores and online throughout the United States. Given the prohibited status of Delta-9-THC in 22 states, usage of Delta-8-THC in particular, and CBD have become prevalent in the marketplace due to their similar but less psychoactive biological effects. These products are highly unregulated and have led to concerns regarding cannabinoid composition and overall safety. Additionally, usage of these products has made drug testing complicated to interpret because the chemical structures are similar and cannot be differentiated by standard drug testing methods. Luxor Scientific, LLC and Clearwater BioTech, LLC are working together to tackle these concerns with hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

Luxor Scientific, LLC, a full-service medical and research laboratory, has designed the CannabisConfirm panel, a first of its kind urine testing method to provide evidence for employers and healthcare providers as to whether an individual has consumed Delta-9-THC, Delta-8-THC, CBD and/or other cannabinoids. Compared to traditional laboratory practices, CannabisConfirm gives practitioners and employers the ability to identify legal versus illicit cannabis use. It is critical for healthcare providers and employers alike to be able to ensure that toxicology tests accurately represent a patient or prospective employee's use of cannabis products.

Sister company, Clearwater BioTech is an environmental and product testing laboratory that provides testing for all sectors of the cannabis and natural products market. Commercially available Delta-8 products are created in labs from CBD using a broad mixture of chemicals, such as pesticides, petroleum, and unknown ingredients. As Delta-8 products land on the shelves of local gas stations and convenience stores, it is important to validate the claims made to customers about the content and safety of products that they are consuming. Farmers, product formulators, consumers, retailers, and regulators work with Clearwater Biotech to ensure the composition and safety of cannabinoid products as well as their adherence to local and national regulations.

"We are proud to bring our technology to the forefront of ensuring the safety of our community," said Dr. Marion Snyder, PhD, Chief Science Officer and founding partner of Luxor Scientific and Clearwater Biotech. "With the increase in use of cannabis products, our scientists have developed methods that not only confirm the safety and contents of cannabis products, but the proper and informed use of these products as well."

About Luxor Scientific:

Delivering better information faster, Luxor Scientific is a CAP Accredited Laboratory. With an in-house research and development team and leading scientists, Luxor serves hospitals & nursing facilities, clinics, medical practitioners, laboratories & universities, and commercial & governmental organizations with cutting edge diagnostic testing solutions for improved patient outcomes. For more information about Luxor Scientific, please visit www.luxorscientific.org.

About Clearwater BioTech:

Clearwater BioTech is a Cannabis, Psychedelics, & Environmental Testing Laboratory headquartered in Greenville, SC which has been servicing South Carolina's hemp program since it's initiation in 2018. It provides laboratory and related services to farmers, handlers and processors while being committed to delivering the highest value to the industry in terms of science, service and cost. For more information, please visit www.clearwaterbiotech.com

