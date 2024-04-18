Nurturing Student Curiosity on Earth Day and Beyond With Resources From Discovery Education

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Discovery Education-the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital resources nurture student curiosity and drive deeper engagement in instruction-presents educators a wide array of new, free digital resources designed to nurture student curiosity about the natural world on Earth Day and beyond.

The Earth Day resources from Discovery Education and its partners have been curated to be easily integrated into existing lesson plans and planned observances.

The following resources are available to users of the award-winning Discovery Education Experience K-12 learning platform:

Earth Day channel features on-demand events, videos, images, Virtual Field Trips, and fun activities that commemorate Earth Day and inspire student curiosity to drive deeper engagement in learning.

The DEmystified channel, a DE Original Series, encourages students to explore the wonders of the world, including the difference between weather and climate and why different places experience different weather.

Earth to Luna: So Much Water, Fishtronaut: The Case of the Underwater Desert, and Fishtronaut: A Case of the Missing River videos help students in grades PK-5 learn where water comes from and how to protect aquatic creatures.

The Minecraft: Education channel includes a series of lesson plans, ready-to-use activities, and student-created artifacts designed for Minecraft's Sustainability City that encourage students to consider how human choices affect the environment.

The Game Plan for the Future: A Virtual Field Trip with the NBA premieres on April 18, 2024, at 1 PM ET. Designed for students in grades 3-8, this event showcases how STEM concepts are helping the NBA think about sustainability in its arenas and offices and spark an individual's interest in sustainability to improve the communities in which they are located. Register here or watch the VFT on-demand.

In addition, users of the award-winning Mystery Science service can turn to the Celebrating Earth Day collection. Mystery Science by Discovery Education is an engaging standards-aligned science curriculum for grades K-5 designed to help students stay curious. In this collection of 45-minute engineering lessons, Mystery Guides lead no prep, open-and-go lessons with step-by-step hands-on activities exploring scientific phenomena using common classroom items.

Discovery Education also offers a collection of free resources created in collaboration with leading corporate partners, including:

Educators can find ready-to-use lesson plan bundles from Conservation Station: Creating a More Resourceful World-an educational initiative with Itron. The resources inspire students to explore water conservation, energy, and smart cities while the accompanying educator guides make it easy to plug and play resources into any class.

With Sustainability: The Human Factor, a 3-part Video Topic Series, students discover human imagination, ingenuity, and passion behind the science of sustainability. Each video features a young changemaker who is sparking action at the local level, along with professional insights from a Trane Technologies thought leader working to innovate a healthier planet for all. These resources are from Sustainable Futures, a program developed in collaboration with global climate innovator, Trane Technologies.

A collection of career exploration resources from the STEM Careers Coalition - an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations partnering with Discovery Education to ignite student curiosity by creating equitable access to STEM content and career connections - inspires students to explore sustainable futures. The collection of dynamic, on-demand resources supports educators' efforts to drive deeper student engagement by connecting classroom lessons to the real-world. Career profile videos show students a variety of STEM careers including an organic chemist, bat conservationist, engineering professor, water quality engineer, geologist, health and safety coordinator, solar engineer, and more.

A classroom activity from Better for Earth, Better for Us, an educational program with LG, takes students into the world of animal adaptations to observe snow leopards in real time. Students collaborate with their peers to create a project of their choice.

"Discovery Education is proud to offer teachers and students access to these engaging digital resources. With these materials in hand, educators are prepared to nurture student curiosity and explore our world," Lance Rougeoux, Senior Vice President of Curriculum Instruction and Student Engagement at Discovery Education.

Discover even more Earth Day resources from Discovery Education here. For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

