U & I Financial Corp. : U & I Financial Corp. Reports Amended and Restated Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results

U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported amended and restated results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase in its Allowance on Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans and the ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure.

The Company posted an additional Provision for Credit Losses of $23.2 million for the 2023 fourth quarter from the original $3.1 million, resulting in a Provision for Credit Losses of $26.3 million for the fourth quarter and $26.4 million for the fiscal year. The additional provision further drove the Company's Net Loss in the fourth quarter to $18.2 million or a $3.33 loss per share and resulted in the full year's results becoming a Net Loss of $10.8 million or a $1.98 loss per share. The additional provision increased the Company's Allowance for Credit Losses to $26.0 million or 5.29% of gross loans from $8.3 million or 1.71% as previously reported. It also increased the ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure to $5.6 million from the previous quarter's balance of $15 thousand.

The Company also announced the suspension of its semi-annual cash dividends as a precaution to preserve capital, despite the capital ratios still being well above the regulatory well-capitalized minimums.

After the January 30, 2024 earnings announcement, information gathered from continued monitoring of the Bank's loan portfolio indicated that a higher reserve as of year-end 2023 was warranted. Management believes that the sharp decrease in credit quality is isolated to one type of loan segment, "commercial - equipment." The majority of the Bank's loan portfolio has traditionally been loans secured by Commercial Real Estate. However, the "commercial - equipment" segment within the Commercial and Industrial ("C & I") category has increased over the past few years. For many of these loans, the Bank financed borrowers purchasing equipment from manufacturers that also service the machines through operating arrangements with the respective borrowers.

During 2023 one such manufacturer went into receivership caused by an action by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and a judgment that was entered against it resulting from the manufacturer's fraudulent activities. Certain borrowers who financed loans to acquire equipment from the manufacturers filed suit against the Bank last year in federal court in Washington state. Although the Bank won an early motion to dismiss the case in federal court, these plaintiffs subsequently refiled their case in Washington state court. The Bank has raised substantial defenses to this lawsuit, has asserted counterclaims against the plaintiffs, and will continue to defend this litigation vigorously. However, the ultimate outcome is currently unknown. As such, the timing and amount of collections by the Bank against these borrowers and their guarantors are uncertain.

"The turn of events has been disappointing to say the least," said Stephanie Yoon, Interim-CEO. "We believe, nonetheless, that our exposure is limited to this segment as most of our loans are still real estate related, and there currently have been minimal signs of credit deteriorations for these loan types. The Bank also has minimal exposure to office properties. Despite the large increase in the Provision for Credit Losses, the Bank continues to comfortably exceed the regulatory minimum well capitalized ratios and has strong liquidity. Looking ahead we are still optimistic about our future."

Additional disclosures of credit quality are included below. A more complete description of the Company's credit quality and Allowance for Credit Losses will be included in the Company's annual report.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Dec-23 Sep-23 Dec-22 Dec-23 Dec-22 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 9,306 $ 9,616 $ 8,418 $ 37,652 $ 25,914 Interest Expense 4,592 4,173 1,801 15,388 2,986 Net Interest Income 4,714 5,443 6,617 22,264 22,928 Provision for Credit Losses 26,253 158 - 26,411 - Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales (23 ) 609 1,031 1,410 2,512 Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 83 164 123 624 494 Other Non-interest Income 173 176 162 851 687 Non-interest Income 233 949 1,316 2,885 3,693 Salaries & Benefits 1,250 1,962 2,341 8,241 8,316 Occupancy Expense 188 187 188 729 726 Other Expense 586 1,120 1,078 3,712 3,746 Non-interest Expense 2,024 3,269 3,607 12,682 12,788 Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (23,330 ) 2,965 4,326 (13,944 ) 13,833 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (5,122 ) 610 927 (3,136 ) 2,704 Net Income (Loss) $ (18,208 ) $ 2,355 $ 3,399 $ (10,808 ) $ 11,129 Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,466 5,466 5,441 5,466 5,441 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (3.33 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.62 $ (1.98 ) $ 2.03

Statement of Condition (Unaudited)

Dec-23 Sep-23 Dec-22 Variance Variance (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Prior Year Cash and Due from Banks $ 61,254 $ 58,923 $ 42,003 $ 2,331 $ 19,251 Investments 51,346 48,841 51,062 2,505 284 Loans Held for Sale - - 12,527 - (12,527 ) Gross Loans 490,636 482,132 459,021 8,504 31,615 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (25,950 ) (5,234 ) (4,580 ) (20,716 ) (21,370 ) Net Loans 464,686 476,898 454,441 (12,212 ) 10,245 Fixed Assets 6,438 6,577 6,983 (139 ) (545 ) Other Assets 26,325 20,978 19,796 5,347 6,529 Total Assets $ 610,049 $ 612,217 $ 586,812 $ (2,168 ) $ 23,237 Checking $ 100,135 $ 105,770 $ 117,491 $ (5,635 ) $ (17,356 ) NOW 13,504 14,588 13,969 (1,084 ) (465 ) Money Market 200,966 197,296 199,303 3,670 1,663 Savings 8,063 9,050 14,042 (987 ) (5,979 ) Certificates of Deposit 191,733 195,429 143,449 (3,696 ) 48,284 Total Deposits 514,401 522,133 488,254 (7,732 ) 26,147 Borrowed Funds 20,000 8,000 22,000 12,000 (2,000 ) ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure 5,551 15 15 5,536 5,536 Other Liabilities 8,678 3,901 4,438 4,777 4,240 Total Liabilities 548,630 534,049 514,707 14,581 33,923 Shareholders' Equity 61,419 78,168 72,105 (16,749 ) (10,686 ) Total Liabilities & Equity $ 610,049 $ 612,217 $ 586,812 $ (2,168 ) $ 23,237

Financial Ratios

Dec-23 Sep-23 Dec-22 Dec-23 Dec-22 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets* (11.85 %) 1.54 % 2.37 % (1.85 %) 2.22 % Return on Average Equity* (92.41 %) 11.92 % 19.26 % (14.53 %) 16.29 % Net Interest Margin* 3.18 % 3.65 % 4.82 % 3.83 % 4.79 % Efficiency Ratio 40.91 % 51.14 % 45.47 % 50.36 % 48.04 % *Quarterly results are annualized Well Capitalized Capital Minimum Tier 1 Leverage Ratio** 10.16 % 13.26 % 12.83 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio** 12.42 % 16.54 % 12.91 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio** 12.42 % 16.54 % 12.91 % 8.00 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio ** 13.71 % 17.61 % 16.91 % 10.00 % Book Value per Share (BVS) $ 11.24 $ 14.30 $ 13.24 **Represents Bank capital ratios Asset Quality Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans 5.29 % 1.09 % 1.00 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 2.42 % 0.74 % 0.05 %

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following table presents the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades at December 31, 2023 (in thousands):

Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 239,876 $ 1,570 $ - $ - $ - $ 241,446 Residential real estate 168,708 - - - - 168,708 Commercial - equipment 33,770 14,630 4,173 2,898 11,643 67,114 Commercial - all other 9,429 - - - - 9,429 Multifamily 2,884 - - - - 2,884 Construction and land 979 - - - - 979 Consumer and other 76 - - - - 76 $ 455,722 $ 16,200 $ 4,173 $ 2,898 $ 11,643 $ 490,636

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficient risk to warrant adverse classification.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following table presents the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades at December 31, 2023 (in thousands):

Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 1,641 $ 48 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,689 Residential real estate 1,252 - - - - 1,252 Commercial - equipment 426 7,315 621 2,898 11,643 22,903 Commercial - all other 65 - - - - 65 Multifamily 3 - - - - 3 Construction and land 34 - - - - 34 Consumer and other 4 - - - - 4 $ 3,425 $ 7,363 $ 621 $ 2,898 $ 11,643 $ 25,950

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of December 31, 2023 (in thousands):

30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ 484 $ 484 $ 240,962 $ 241,446 Residential real estate - - - - 168,708 168,708 Commercial - equipment 260 407 10,186 10,853 56,261 67,114 Commercial - all other - - - - 9,429 9,429 Multifamily - - - - 2,884 2,884 Construction and land - - - - 979 979 Consumer and other - - - - 76 76 $ 260 $ 407 $ 10,670 $ 11,337 $ 479,299 $ 490,636

Non-accrual loans - Loans are placed on nonaccrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of December 31 (in thousands):

Portfolio Segment Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Nonaccrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ - $ 484 $ 484 $ - Commercial - equipment - 14,281 14,281 - $ - $ 14,765 $ 14,765 $ -

Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure - The Bank has originated certain loans in the commercial-equipment segment with government guarantees and has subsequently sold many of the guaranteed portions of these loans in the secondary market. Upon defaults by the borrowers, the Bank would be required to repurchase the guaranteed portions of the loans and submit the repayment requests to the respective government agency. The agency may decide not to honor the guarantees if certain conditions are not met. Guarantees, as defined under ASC 460 Guarantees, that create off-balance sheet credit exposure are in the scope of ASC 326-20 when such guarantees for loans have an implicit repurchase arrangement and thus may present an off-balance sheet credit risk. As of December 31, 2023 the Bank had $7.1 million of such guarantees sold in this segment that were graded below Pass. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure for these sold guarantees totaled $5.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

