Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: Patriot.TV Host and Former Congressman Jason Lewis Attacked by Biden Campaign in Series of Vitriolic Tweets

Biden-Harris HQ says single women are "non-thinking" in attack of CBMJ's Patriot.TV's Prime host Jason Lewis

VENICE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / The Biden-Harris campaign headquarters is going after Patriot TV host Jason Lewis.

In a post to X, the official Biden-Harris campaign account lashed out at Patriot TV's 5 p.m. Central Time and 6 p.m. Eastern host Jason Lewis, attacking him for comments he made in a radio broadcast in which he criticized Democrats for being obsessed with abortion, gay marriage and transgender issues.

The Biden-Harris campaign account on X commented about Lewis' on-air statement:

"Trump-endorsed politician Jason Lewis: You've got a vast majority of young single women who couldn't explain to you what GDP means. You know what they care about? They care about abortion. They care about abortion and gay marriage. They care about 'The View.' They're non-thinking."

Lewis said he was not referring to "all women" and certainly not conservative women but a distinct group of young, mostly wealthy liberal women who tend to reside in the suburbs of major cities. He said he will respond fully to the attack on his show tonight, starting at 5 p.m. Central Time and 6 p.m. Eastern.

Liberal Democrat Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota also retweeted and responded to the Biden-Harris post on X, stating "Says the guy who lost two consecutive races to women," to which Lewis responded, "Says the gal who is the Senate's leading advocate for partial-birth abortion," along with gender transitioning for "school age" children.

Brannon Howse, the president and COO of Patriot TV, said Lewis "must be over the target if the Biden campaign feels they have to respond to his comments, but I am looking forward to more from Jason on this at 5 p.m. tonight."

Howse added that, "Our network has been up and running only about 8 weeks and we're already being attacked by Biden headquarters. We're so over the target and have built such a massive audience that we've now captured the attention of the Biden-Harris camp to malign and attack one of our most popular primetime hosts, former Congressman Jason Lewis."

