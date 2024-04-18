Impact Fusion International Inc.: Impact Fusion Appoints Robert Schmidt III as Vice President in Charge of International Operations

Impact Fusion International Inc. ("The Company") (OTC PINK:IFUS) is pleased to report that Mr. Robert (Trey) Schmidt III has agreed to join the Company as Vice President in charge of International Operations effective immediately. The Company is currently awaiting delivery of the cargo from India containing the harvested bagasse from the Surat area in the subcontinent of India which is scheduled for April 18,2024 at the Port of New York. Thereafter, the cargo will be transported over land to the Port of New Orleans. Upon receipt, Impact Fusion will process the 2200 lbs of bagasse with our proprietary Nutri-Mastic formula and return to India for testing. While the testing is underway, Trey and Mr. Walther will meet to discuss the next steps in furtherance of the signed Letter of Intent with AgriGlow Biotech signed December 8, 2023.

Trey has committed to developing an action plan with a calendar of events with a view to travelling to India with Mr. Walther to meet with the principles of AgriGlow Biotech. The ultimate purpose of the meeting will be to outline responsibilities and financial commitments of both parties to build a replica of the SPG+ facility currently based in Napoleonville LA. Trey has committed to moving to India to oversee the day to day operations of the SGP+2.0 facility. He will also assist in the sourcing of all materials and equipment for the construction of the facility which will be located in the heart of the dairy industry in India.

"The India dairy market size was valued at USD 115.57 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 124.93 billion in 2023 to USD 227.53 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period." Indian Dairy Market 2023-2028 | Size, Share, Industry Analysis (procurementresource.com)

Trey is a 6th generation farmer and rancher who has been instrumental in developing the test ranch in Jefferson TX. For over 10 years he has been involved in fitness and nutrition and has worked in 21 countries on 5 continents around the world. To that end Trey will also help in the marketing and distribution of the Intact Digest and Intact Endurance product line in the USA starting immediately.

As President and CEO, I welcome the addition of Trey to our Company who has been instrumental in overseeing and guiding the events at the test ranch in Jefferson, TX.

Our 1-800-775-4130 is always open for questions and you may also reach us at: impactfusionintl@gmail.com.

Back to Work!

Marc Walther

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

