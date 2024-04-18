Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra" or the "Company") announces that it intends to release its Q1 2024 results on May 14, 2024 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on May 15, 2024. A presentation will be posted on the Dexterra website at dexterra.com on May 14, 2024 to be reviewed on the conference call.

The conference call dial in number is 1-800-806-5484 and use participant passcode 2954074#.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra's website at dexterra.com/investor-presentations-events/ by selecting the Q1 2024 Results webcast link.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until June 15, 2024 by dialing 1-800-408-3053, passcode 7906982#.



Annual Meeting Update

Dexterra's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will now be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, in a virtual only format via live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/229327636 and the record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting will be Wednesday, May 1, 2024. In connection with the new meeting date, updated materials, including the management information circular and form of proxy, will be published in due course. Details on how to vote and access the meeting will be found in the updated management information circular, which, along with other meeting materials, will be made available on the Dexterra website at dexterra.com, under the Company's profile at sedarplus.ca, and at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/dxt.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 8,500 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

