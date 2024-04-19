

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release March national figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, overall inflation was flat on month and up 2.8 percent on year, while core CPI also rose an annual 2.8 percent.



Malaysia will see Q1 numbers for gross domestic product and March data for imports, exports and trade balance. In the previous three months, GDP was up 3.0 percent on year; in February, imports were up 8.4 percent on year and exports fell an annual 0.8 percent for a trade surplus of MYR10.90 billion.



