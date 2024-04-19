

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 6-month low of 0.5852 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-month low of 89.96 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5901 and 91.25, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi slid to a 5-month low of 1.8135 from Thursday's closing value of 1.8027.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 1.84 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken