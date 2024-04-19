Invesco Select Trust Plc - Tender Prices and Tender Purchases

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR JAPAN.

19 April 2024

Invesco Select Trust plc

Tender Prices and Tender Purchases

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Tender Prices, which have been calculated in accordance with the Circular published on 15 February 2024 (the "Circular"). The Tender Prices and the number of each Share class to be repurchased are as follows:

Tender Prices (pence per Share) Number of Shares to be purchased UK Equity Share Class 191.4796p 9,985,591 Balanced Risk Share Class 154.5140p 714,610 Managed Liquidity Share Class 110.3309p 417,453

In accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer, the Shares will be purchased by Winterflood on 23 April 2024 and all such Shares will then be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Agreement and cancelled. Payment of Tender Offer proceeds will be made to Shareholders through CREST and cheques for certificated Shareholders will be despatched on 29 April 2024.

The Company expects to make further announcements in relation to the reclassification of non-Global Shares into Global Shares in due course.

Total voting rights

Following the repurchase of Shares pursuant to the Tender Offers the following Shares in each Share class are in issue:

56,585,022 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 40,026,118 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

25,546,911 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,930,122 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

3,295,141 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,547,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

899,839 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,393,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 17 April 2024 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 56,585,022 193.58p 109,537,285 Global Equity Income Shares 25,546,911 305.65p 78,084,133 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 3,295,141 157.33p 5,184,245 Managed Liquidity Shares 899,839 113.46p 1,020,957 Total 193,826,620

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular.

