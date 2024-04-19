Invesco Select Trust Plc - Tender Prices and Tender Purchases
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR JAPAN.
19 April 2024
Invesco Select Trust plc
Tender Prices and Tender Purchases
The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Tender Prices, which have been calculated in accordance with the Circular published on 15 February 2024 (the "Circular"). The Tender Prices and the number of each Share class to be repurchased are as follows:
Tender Prices (pence per Share)
Number of Shares to be purchased
UK Equity Share Class
191.4796p
9,985,591
Balanced Risk Share Class
154.5140p
714,610
Managed Liquidity Share Class
110.3309p
417,453
In accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer, the Shares will be purchased by Winterflood on 23 April 2024 and all such Shares will then be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Agreement and cancelled. Payment of Tender Offer proceeds will be made to Shareholders through CREST and cheques for certificated Shareholders will be despatched on 29 April 2024.
The Company expects to make further announcements in relation to the reclassification of non-Global Shares into Global Shares in due course.
Total voting rights
Following the repurchase of Shares pursuant to the Tender Offers the following Shares in each Share class are in issue:
56,585,022 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 40,026,118 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;
25,546,911 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,930,122 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;
3,295,141 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,547,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and
899,839 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,393,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.
The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:
V = A / B
Where
V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;
A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and
B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).
The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.
Applying the NAV per share as at 17 April 2024 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:
Shares in issue
NAV applied
Voting Rights
UK Equity Shares
56,585,022
193.58p
109,537,285
Global Equity Income Shares
25,546,911
305.65p
78,084,133
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
3,295,141
157.33p
5,184,245
Managed Liquidity Shares
899,839
113.46p
1,020,957
Total
193,826,620
Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular.
Enquiries:
Invesco Asset Management Limited
+44 (0) 20 7543 3559
James Poole, Company Secretary
Invesco Fund Managers Limited
+44 (0)20 7543 3500
Will Ellis
John Armstrong-Denby
Winterflood Securities Limited
+44 (0) 20 3100 0000
Neil Morgan
Darren Willis
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900
James King
Will Talkington