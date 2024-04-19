

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to a 4-day high of 163.02 against the euro and a 1-week high of 190.31 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 164.57 and 192.28, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 153.59 and 111.27 from Thursday's closing quotes of 154.63 and 112.30, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 158.00 against the euro, 185.00 against the pound, 150.00 against the greenback and 110.00 against the loonie.



