

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Antipodean currencies such as Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday, as Asian stock markets traded lower amid ongoing concerns over the tensions in the middle-east with reports of Israel retaliating to last weekend's attacks.



Israeli missiles targeted a site in Isfahan province in Iran, raising fears of a widening conflict across the Middle East.



However, Iran's state-run media reported that there was no missile attack and the explosions heard in Isfahan were the result of the activation of the missile defenses.



Weakness across most sectors led by mining and energy stocks, also led to the downturn of investor sentiment.



Interest rates continued to weigh on markets as the U.S. Fed is now widely expected to hold off on cutting rates until at least July.



Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari called for patience in rate reductions, saying the first move may not take place until 2025.



In the Asian trading now, the Australian dollar fell to 1-month lows of 1.6683 against the euro and 97.78 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6573 and 99.27, respectively. If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.68 against the euro and 96.00 against the yen.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slipped to more than a 5-month low of 0.6362, more than a 2-month low of 0.8782 and a 2-day low of 1.0859 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6420, 0.8837 and 1.0874, respectively. The aussie may test support near 0.62 against the greenback, 0.86 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 6-month low of 0.5852 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-month low of 89.96 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5901 and 91.25, respectively. On the downside, 0.57 against the greenback and 88.00 against the yen are seen as the next support levels for the kiwi.



Against the euro, the kiwi slid to a 5-month low of 1.8135 from Thursday's closing value of 1.8027. The next possible downside target for the kiwi is seen around 1.84 region.



Meanwhile, the safe-have currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc advanced against their major rivals amid risk aversion.



The yen rose to a 4-day high of 163.02 against the euro and a 1-week high of 190.31 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 164.57 and 192.28, respectively. If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 158.00 against the euro and 185.00 against the pound.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 153.59 and 111.27 from Thursday's closing quotes of 154.63 and 112.30, respectively. The yen is likely to find resistance around 150.00 against the greenback and 110.00 against the loonie.



The Swiss franc rose to nearly a 2-week high of 0.9012 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 2-day low of 0.9127. The franc is likely to find resistance around the 0.88 region.



Against the euro, the pound and the yen, the franc advanced to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 0.9566, nearly a 2-month high of 1.1171 and nearly a 1-month high of 170.72 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.9707, 1.1342 and 169.46, respectively. If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.95 against the euro, 1.10 against the pound and 172.00 against the yen.



Looking ahead, U.S. Baker Hughes oil rig count data is due to be released in the New York session.



