Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEMD LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.4382 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8359414 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 316605 EQS News ID: 1884343 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 19, 2024 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)