DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCY LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.4099 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5231289 CODE: IQCY LN ISIN: LU2023679256 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN Sequence No.: 316757 EQS News ID: 1884651 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)