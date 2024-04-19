DJ Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc (TURU LN) Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.1071 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1336591 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 316725 EQS News ID: 1884587 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

