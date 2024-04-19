

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices gave up most initial gains on Friday after Iranian officials 'downplayed' the reported Israeli attack near the city of Isfahan.



Benchmark Brent crude futures last traded up half a percent at $87.59 a barrel after having surged over 4 percent earlier in Asian trading. WTI crude futures were up 0.7 percent at $83.31.



The initial surge in oil prices was due to fears of a widening conflict and concern about potential oil supply disruptions after Israeli missiles targeted a site in Isfahan province in Iran.



However, Iran's state-run media downplayed the attacks, saying the explosions heard in Isfahan were the result of the activation of Iran's air defense systems.



Also, the nuclear facilities in Iran's central Isfahan province are completely safe, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also confirmed that there has been no damage to Iranian nuclear sites as a result of the Israeli strike confirmed by U.S. officials.



Any new developments in the Middle East region as well as U.S. Baker Hughes oil rig count data may sway markets as the day progresses.



