DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEM LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2024 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 18-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.0166 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 196855143 CODE: AUEM LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM LN Sequence No.: 316839 EQS News ID: 1884889 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 19, 2024 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)