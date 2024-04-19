The "Parenteral Nutrition Bags Market by Chamber Type (Single-Chamber Bags, Dual-Chamber Bags, Multi-Chambered Bags), Consumer (Adults, Children), End User (Healthcare Facilities, Pharmacies Compounding Service Providers) Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global parenteral nutrition bags market is projected to reach $1.25 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2031.

This market is driven by the rising global prevalence of malnutrition, the large number of premature births, and the increasing incidence of metabolic disorders. Furthermore, the growing adoption of home healthcare, the rising global geriatric population, and emerging economies provide significant growth opportunities for this market. However, concerns over the infection risks associated with parenteral nutrition restrain the growth of this market. The lack of awareness regarding parenteral nutrition in developing countries is a major challenge impacting the growth of the parenteral nutrition bags market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global parenteral nutrition bags market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East Africa. This growth is primarily driven by the growing demand for parenteral nutrition due to the prevalence of chronic infectious diseases, the rising number of premature births, and the growing adoption of home healthcare settings.

Among chamber types, in 2024, the single-chamber parenteral nutrition bags segment is expected to account for the largest share of the parenteral nutrition bags market.

Single-chamber parenteral nutrition bags are designed to compound and store a comprehensive blend of nutritional solutions, including electrolytes, amino acids, lipids, vitamins, carbohydrates, and trace elements within a single compartment for parenteral administration. The large share of the segment is attributed to the wide availability of single-chamber empty bags, high rate of prescription for single-chamber nutrition bags, decreased risk of infection, less prescription administration errors, and cost-effectiveness as compared to dual or multi-chambered bags.

Among consumers, in 2024, the adults segment is expected to account for the largest share of the parenteral nutrition bags market.

The rising number of surgeries, rising hospitalization rates, the growth of the geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders among adults are factors supporting the largest share of the market. For instance, in 2020, the Rome Foundation of Global Epidemiology Study revealed that 40% of people worldwide suffer from diseases of the gut-brain interaction (DGBIs), such as irritable bowel syndrome, functional dyspepsia, and functional abdominal pain syndrome, among others. Most of these patients would require parenteral nutrition bags for the intake of the required nutrition.

Among end users, in 2024, the healthcare facilities segment is expected to account for the largest share of the parenteral nutrition bags market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as a large number of patients visiting hospitals and clinics for disease diagnosis and treatment, growing disease burden, an associated rise in the rates of prescription for parenteral nutrition, and the presence of advanced compounding equipment in the hospital associated compounding pharmacies.

