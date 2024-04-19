Spain's Soltec has developed a new dual-row, single-axis tracker with a tracking range of up to 60 degrees, offering compatibility with 60-cell, 72-cell and 78-cell modules. Soltec, a vertically integrated Spanish PV company, said in a recent statement that it has launched a new 125-meter-long, dual-row horizontal, single-axis solar tracker system. The SFOneX system has a tracking range of 55 degrees, and there is an option to upgrade it to 60 degrees. "With its self-powered system, equipped with a dedicated panel and a long-lasting battery, the SFOneX guarantees up to four days of autonomous ...

