Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.: Rodedawg Intl. Ind, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) Provides 2nd Quarter Company Milestone Updates for April 2024

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) proudly announces the Company's cannabis distribution license in Coachella, California, owned by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Parabola Mgmt. LLC, has been upgraded to "Record Complete" by the California Department of Cannabis Control.



Chris Swartz, CEO, states, "On April 12th, 2024, we informed our shareholders via X (formerly known as Twitter) that we had achieved one of our key 2nd Quarter 2024 milestones. In advance of "4-20 Day", I am extremely proud of our team for completing the third point of 'Expanding our Cannabis License Portfolio' and working diligently toward having the licensed cannabis distribution center become an important revenue-generating operating unit of Rodedawg. This recent development is exciting for our company as this new distribution license is poised to expand the revenues of the Company. With the new status of "Record Complete," we expect this new license to generate a significant portion of our revenues. Given the successes of our team and the acceleration of our growth curve, we are confident that our management team will continue to accomplish our 2024 roadmap. The completed milestone accomplishments coupled with our planned efforts have Rodedawg poised for growth via sales, acquisitions, and mergers that will, in turn, lead to continuing the expansion of the already increasing 2024 revenues."









Mr. Swartz concludes, "We will continue to provide regular updates for our shareholders as we complete our 2024 roadmap milestones during this 2nd Quarter 2024. Three key items that I also want to inform our shareholders about are that 1) no reverse split is planned, 2) we have submitted share cancellation documents and resolutions to remove over 100 million shares from our outstanding share count, and 3) 1st Quarter 2024 Financials are complete, and we expect to post our disclosures before the end of April 30th, 2024, with some very good news. Once again, we continue to thank our loyal shareholders for their ongoing support as we create Rodedawg to become an industry leader in the licensed cannabis market."

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions, and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is a California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://buddinghorizon.com/

About Brother Buds

Brother Buds is a cannabis delivery service based in Costa Mesa, California. During the month of July 2023, Rodedawg will operate Brother Buds under a non-storefront cannabis delivery license. The cannabis delivery service will focus on Los Angeles County, Orange County, and northern San Diego County in the demographic area of 23.86 million in 2019. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://BrotherBuds.com

About Elixicure

"Elixicure is a leading provider of manufacturing and capsule encapsulation services. We offer a wide range of services to meet the diverse needs of our clients, including capsule encapsulation, formulation, manufacturing, labeling and bottle filling. Our state-of-the-art facilities and experienced team of professionals allow us to deliver high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Whether you are looking for small-scale or large-scale production, we have the expertise and capabilities to meet your needs. Contact us today to learn more about how we can support your manufacturing and encapsulation needs.

The company website is https://elixicure.com/

