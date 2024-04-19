SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:ORBN) (the "Company"), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the first quarter of $634,000 and $0.26 per common share. The Company's quarterly return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.6% and 3.5%, respectively. This compares to $547,000 in net income and $0.22 earnings per common share outstanding for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The Company's net interest margin measured 4.2% for the first quarter, which is the same reading as the prior quarter.
The Company's balance sheet remained relatively unchanged during the quarter with marginal adjustments to loans and deposits. Residential mortgage loan origination volume for the quarter improved to $71 million, which is 13% greater than the prior quarter. Bank asset quality and capital remain strong, and the Board of Directors distributed a $0.26 per share quarterly dividend on April 15, 2024.
Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented "We are pleased to see earnings and residential loan origination volume improve during the first quarter which is normally the slowest time of year. We have taken measures to reduce overhead expenses in our mortgage department to improve profitability as elevated interest rates continue to dampen mortgage loan demand."
About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.
Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates five Home Loan Centers located in Oregon and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503) 485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|(Audited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|ASSETS
2024
2023
2023
|Cash and short term investments
$
19,591
$
57,208
$
24,225
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
32,516
29,666
33,390
|Loans available for sale, at fair value
18,387
19,017
12,764
|Loans:
|Real estate
303,247
264,558
299,355
|Commercial
6,634
6,495
7,547
|Other
2,028
1,051
2,481
|Unearned income
(781
)
(651
)
(640
)
|Loan loss reserve
(3,275
)
(2,661
)
(3,156
)
|Total net loans
307,853
268,792
305,587
|Property and other assets
19,289
20,438
19,456
|Total assets
$
397,636
$
395,121
$
395,422
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
32,503
$
30,966
$
32,792
|Interest-bearing demand
78,089
105,493
80,589
|Savings and Money Market
116,665
116,621
119,075
|Certificates of deposit
85,219
57,860
79,898
|Total deposits
312,476
310,940
312,354
|Borrowings
4,000
-
-
|Other liabilities
8,244
11,128
10,084
|Total Liabilities
324,720
322,068
322,438
|SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
72,916
73,053
72,984
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
397,636
$
395,121
$
395,422
|Book value per common share
$
29.55
$
29.67
$
29.57
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ending
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|Interest income
$
5,372
$
4,793
|Interest expense
1,495
500
|Net interest income
3,877
4,293
|Provision for loan losses
119
-
|Net interest income after provision
3,758
4,293
|Noninterest income
3,010
4,355
|Noninterest expense
5,905
6,854
|Net income before income taxes
863
1,794
|Provision for income taxes
229
452
|Net income after income taxes
$
634
$
1,342
|Net income per common share, basic
$
0.26
$
0.55
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
