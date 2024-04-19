SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:ORBN) (the "Company"), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the first quarter of $634,000 and $0.26 per common share. The Company's quarterly return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.6% and 3.5%, respectively. This compares to $547,000 in net income and $0.22 earnings per common share outstanding for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The Company's net interest margin measured 4.2% for the first quarter, which is the same reading as the prior quarter.

The Company's balance sheet remained relatively unchanged during the quarter with marginal adjustments to loans and deposits. Residential mortgage loan origination volume for the quarter improved to $71 million, which is 13% greater than the prior quarter. Bank asset quality and capital remain strong, and the Board of Directors distributed a $0.26 per share quarterly dividend on April 15, 2024.

Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented "We are pleased to see earnings and residential loan origination volume improve during the first quarter which is normally the slowest time of year. We have taken measures to reduce overhead expenses in our mortgage department to improve profitability as elevated interest rates continue to dampen mortgage loan demand."

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates five Home Loan Centers located in Oregon and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503) 485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Audited) March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2024 2023 2023 Cash and short term investments $ 19,591 $ 57,208 $ 24,225 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 32,516 29,666 33,390 Loans available for sale, at fair value 18,387 19,017 12,764 Loans: Real estate 303,247 264,558 299,355 Commercial 6,634 6,495 7,547 Other 2,028 1,051 2,481 Unearned income (781 ) (651 ) (640 ) Loan loss reserve (3,275 ) (2,661 ) (3,156 ) Total net loans 307,853 268,792 305,587 Property and other assets 19,289 20,438 19,456 Total assets $ 397,636 $ 395,121 $ 395,422 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 32,503 $ 30,966 $ 32,792 Interest-bearing demand 78,089 105,493 80,589 Savings and Money Market 116,665 116,621 119,075 Certificates of deposit 85,219 57,860 79,898 Total deposits 312,476 310,940 312,354 Borrowings 4,000 - - Other liabilities 8,244 11,128 10,084 Total Liabilities 324,720 322,068 322,438 SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY 72,916 73,053 72,984 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 397,636 $ 395,121 $ 395,422 Book value per common share $ 29.55 $ 29.67 $ 29.57

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ending March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Interest income $ 5,372 $ 4,793 Interest expense 1,495 500 Net interest income 3,877 4,293 Provision for loan losses 119 - Net interest income after provision 3,758 4,293 Noninterest income 3,010 4,355 Noninterest expense 5,905 6,854 Net income before income taxes 863 1,794 Provision for income taxes 229 452 Net income after income taxes $ 634 $ 1,342 Net income per common share, basic $ 0.26 $ 0.55

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

