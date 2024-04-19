Free Your Hands, QIDI Vida Smart AR Glasses Lead the Way in New Sports Experience.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor smart AR glasses, QIDI Vida, will officially launch on 23rd April on the Kickstarter platform. QIDI Vida integrates the many functions of smart watches, sports headphones, cycling computers, heart rate monitors, and walkie-talkies using AR+AI technology, allowing users to bid farewell to cumbersome device management and enjoy outdoor sports anytime, anywhere with just one pair of glasses.

Function:

QIDI Vida uses high-tech HUD (Head-Up Display) which is similar to the technology used for aircrafts and premium cars and introduces it to the sports industry. Users can activate the HUD function at any time using voice control, enabling them to focus on the route ahead whilst simultaneously having access to information such as navigation, speed, heart rate, power and cadence, among other metrics. Another great function of the QIDI Vida is that users can also enjoy audiovisual entertainment through the optically perceived 100-inch AR HUD screen, when having some down time.

As cyclists and hikers often travel in groups, QIDI Vida supports eSIM and team functionality, allowing real-time voice communication without releasing handlebars, and users can monitor their groups' real-time locations. The glasses also have comprehensive sensing and monitoring capabilities including temperature, humidity, UV, air pressure, geomagnetism and acceleration. In addition to obtaining environmental and health information, it also features health warnings such as altitude sickness symptoms and high heart rate, as well as fall and collision detection functions. And, in the event of danger, it can send distress signals to teammates.

Perks:

QIDI Vida has a global voice recognition and interaction feature that allows you to control all functions within the device by voice. To better provide users with an immersive sports experience, QIDI Vida's intelligent system will have the capability to instantly gather personalised sports data, enabling it to deliver timely voice alerts and broadcasts, including the duration of exercise, distance, the environment and the weather - all tailored to the user's preferences.

QIDI Vida enables voice-controlled photos and video recordings, allowing users to capture moments whilst cycling or hiking without the need to stop. QIDI Vida supports connections with common cycling smart hardware such as Garmin, Wahoo, Apple, and Samsung, supports GPX route files, and is compatible with professional sports apps such as Strava, Keep, Zwift, Apple Health, and All Trails.

QIDI Vida stands out for its lightweight and comfortable design with a dual lens for a full-colour data display, unlike competing AR glasses that typically have a single lens and limited colour. This innovation significantly enhances and augments the user's sports and reality experience.

QIDI Vida will launch on the Kickstarter platform: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/109560964/qidi-vida-smart-ar-glasses-for-sports

HIGH RES IMAGE: https://we.tl/t-epx2syiuaR

WATCH VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2v_Pli2pAM8&t=164s

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392090/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392092/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392093/4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392089/1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/free-your-hands-qidi-vida-smart-ar-glasses-lead-the-way-in-new-sports-experience-302122189.html