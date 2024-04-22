COMROD Communication AS: COMROD ACQUIRES TRIAD RF SYSTEMS

Reaching Further Into Unmanned Systems and Satellite Markets

TAU, Norway, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COMROD Communication AS (COMROD), has acquired a majority share of Triad RF Systems Inc. (Triad). The East Brunswick, New Jersey, USA company is an innovative designer and manufacturer of RF/Microwave amplifiers and integrated radio solutions for long-range RF communication in challenging environments including defense applications and aerospace systems.

The acquisition of Triad further positions COMROD as a premier radio ancillary manufacturer that helps customers reach further with cutting-edge technology. In addition to strengthening COMROD's RF capability and capacity, the combined companies will be able to cooperate on next-generation Radio Range Extension solutions. Triad's constant push to extend the limits of data and distance, combined with their RF support and applications engineering, will enhance COMROD's development and technical capabilities in the United States and around the world.

"After 75 years of continued business, we're excited to add the complimentary product range and the technical capabilities of Triad to the COMROD group. This acquisition will allow us to continue our longevity and become a premier communications system provider," said Ole Gunnar Fjelde, CEO at COMROD Communication AS.

Triad will maintain its branding and will serve the market under the moniker TRIAD RF, A COMROD COMPANY.

About COMROD

COMROD Communication AS is a leading international manufacturer of antennas, control systems, masts, and power supplies for the defense and commercial markets.

About TriadRF Systems

Triad RF Systems is an innovative designer and manufacturer of RF/Microwave amplifiers and integrated radio systems for challenging environments. Founded 10 years ago by three industry veterans with a combined 65 years of engineering expertise, Triad builds on an outstanding track record of providing high-performing products that meet the stringent SWaP requirements of military and commercial wireless communications, Satcom, radar, and ISR / electronic warfare applications.

