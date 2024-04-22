BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468
Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 22 April 2024 its issued capital comprised 100,361,305 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, including 22,896,629 shares held in treasury.
Shareholders should therefore use 77,464,676 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.
22 April 2024
