Bisichi Plc - Death of Christopher Joll, Senior Independent Director
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22
22 April 2024
BISICHI PLC
DEATH OF CHRISTOPHER JOLL, SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
The Board of Bisichi PLC ("Bisichi" or "the Company") is deeply saddened to announce the death of Christopher Joll, the Company's senior independent director, on Thursday 18 April 2024.
Christopher Joll has been a director of Bisichi since 2001. The Board will provide further updates in due course.
