22.04.2024
Bisichi Plc - Death of Christopher Joll, Senior Independent Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

22 April 2024

BISICHI PLC

DEATH OF CHRISTOPHER JOLL, SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

The Board of Bisichi PLC ("Bisichi" or "the Company") is deeply saddened to announce the death of Christopher Joll, the Company's senior independent director, on Thursday 18 April 2024.

Christopher Joll has been a director of Bisichi since 2001. The Board will provide further updates in due course.

ENDS.

For further information, please call:

Garrett Casey

Bisichi PLC

020 7415 5030


